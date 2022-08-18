Dyfed-Powys Police Force area is second most dangerous in Wales for drink driving
MORE than 15 per cent of all breath tests conducted by Dyfed-Powys Police are positive, figures show, while North Wales police have the lowest percentage of positive tests across Wales’ four police forces.
The figures, compiled by the International Drivers Association from Gov UK data, show that Gwent is the most dangerous region for drink driving in Wales with the highest percentage of positive alcohol breath tests, 20.2 per cent, or 580 out of the 2,874 tests in the region.
Dyfed-Powys follows, with 15.7 per cent of positive alcohol breath tests, 621 out of 3,957 tests.
Next up is South Wales, with 14,2 per cent, or 1,323 out of 9,291 tests.
Finally, North Wales is the safest area in Wales for drink driving, with 11.9 per cent of alcohol breath tests being positive, or 1,033 out of 8,698 tests.
A spokesperson from International Driving Association said: “Drink driving should never be encouraged, and our research shows the areas in Wales which are the worst offenders when it comes to breathalyser tests.
“The legal alcohol limit in England and Wales for driving is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood or 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
“However, there is no way to know how much you can drink and stay under the limit since it can depend on your weight, age, metabolism, the amount of food you’ve eaten and other factors.
“If you’re driving, it should be recommended that you don’t drink any alcohol at all, as alcohol can seriously alter your ability to judge speed or distance, and slow your reaction, meaning you are more likely to be involved in a collision.”
Data was collected from Gov UK during 2020 (the most recent alcohol breath test statistics in England and Wales).
