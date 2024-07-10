Dyfed-Powys Police Force has had its knuckles rapped by the Information Commissioner’s Office for its “poor handling” of public information requests.
The Information Commissioner’s Office issued an enforcement notice to Dyfed-Powys Police for its “poor handling of requests made under the Freedom of Information Act 2000”, with compliance levels falling as low as just six per cent in June 2023.
The Information Commissioner received 13 complaints in 2023 in relation to timeliness of responses.
By 9 November 2024, Dyfed-Powys Police is required to respond to all information requests which were outside of 20 working days when the Enforcement Notice was served on 9 May.
The Information Commissioner’s Office said: “The fundamental right to ask questions of and hold public authorities to account is a cornerstone of our democracy.
“Every day our lives are enhanced by the release of information that empowers us to make informed choices.
“As regulator of the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), our role is to ensure all public authorities (PAs), including police forces, comply with the Act.
“One of the ways we achieve this is by carrying out consensual audits, which we have recently completed with nine police forces, including Dyfed Powys Police.”