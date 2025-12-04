Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Cwm Cywarch on Wednesday, 17 December.
The narrow, fertile valley of Cwm Cywarch cuts deep into the western end of the long Aran ridge.
High hills rise up steeply on ether side of the valley, providing shelter and a feeling of seclusion.
This low-level winter walk follows tracks, footpaths and quiet lanes through the valley above the Afon Cywarch.
As we approach the head of the valley, steep cliffs come into view ahead, but we turn before reaching them. Crossing the river to return along the other side we follow a footpath, and then a lane, to reach the road at the hamlet of Abercywarch. From here footpaths take us through grazing fields by the Afon Dyfi and back to the start.
This is a Group grade C, circular, 6.5 mile, national grade: Moderate walk.
Start at 10.30am. The estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start at Dinas Mawddwy car park (Grid Ref: SH858149
Postcode: SY20 9JB)
Contact Adrian on 01341 422893 or 07729 686572.
For further information or for any changes, please contact http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
