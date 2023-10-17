A series of drop-in sessions to speak with contractors working on the new Dyfi Bridge will be held ahead of planned road closures in January as part of drainage works.
Last week it was revealed that the long-awaited new bridge is now not scheduled to open until spring next year.
While all steelwork and bridge deck construction has been completed, work still to be carried out includes drainage pipes and extra flood protection measures.
Early next year, a stretch of the A493 – which is set to be handed back to local authority control once the new bridge is complete – could be closed to allow for the drainage works to take place.
The work, by Alun Griffiths Contractors, will see drainage pipes installed along the west side of the existing road between Machynlleth and the existing bridge along with a new outfall next to the bridge.
A section of the A493 in front of Dyfi Cottages by the old bridge, could be closed for the work to happen – a move that the Welsh Government said could cause “inconvenience”, and “the project team are currently considering mitigating options”.
The sessions will be held at the Griffiths Site Offices at No 6 Dyfi Eco Park, Machynlleth on 25 October, 2pm and 7pm; 26 October, 9am to 3pm; 31 October, 2pm and 7pm; and 1 November, 9am to 3pm.