Dyfi to host river pageant to mark Jubilee

A river pageant is to be held on the Dyfi on Sunday ( Aberdovey Yacht Club )

ABERDYFI plans to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend by hosting a river pageant.

Boat owners are being invited by Dovey Yacht Club to join in the fun to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne by taking part in a Platinum Jubilee River Pageant at 12pm on Sunday, 5 June on the Dyfi Estuary.

The event is free of charge and is open to all types of boats; sailing dinghies, rowing boats, motor boats, speed boats, PWCs, including canoes, kayaks and SUPs etc. Maybe deck out and decorate your boat with colorful bunting and flags and dress retro / 1950s to fit the occasion.

A spokesperson for Dovey Yacht Club said: “Our aim is to have at least 70 vessels in the parade, one boat for every year of Queen Elizabeth’s long reign.”

Boats are to assemble west of the 4-knot yellow speed limit from 11.45 and be ready to proceed at 12pm past the jetty and into Church Bay.

The start signal will be given from the Dovey Yacht Club balcony, the club hooter being sounded by Commdore Desmond George.

All boats shall proceed in single file behind the lead boat which will be the Aberdyfi RNLI Life Boat. Canoes and Kayaks and SUPs are invited to join the Pageant from the beach, after the motor boats have passed by.

This River Pageant was held in Aberdyfi in June 1897, for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, so we will be maintaining a most historic tradition.