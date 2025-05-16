A Dyfi Valley florist is to make history by becoming part of the first ever funeral display at Chelsea Flower Show next week.

Working with Farewell Flowers Directory, a non-profit connecting customers to local bespoke florists with a sustainable edge, Sarah and a team of florists are working together to create the first funeral display in the show’s 112-year history.

Though she can’t reveal what her contribution is to the display until the show begins on 20 May, Sarah, who has worked with dried flowers for five years, said: “Dried flowers seem like a great fit for funeral flowers.

“Last year, I lost someone quite close to me and having the fresh flowers wilt and die was quite difficult to see.

“It seems like a great fit to have something that would go on after the funeral and that you could keep if you wanted to.

“I think the funeral flower industry is stuck in tradition and hasn’t caught up with the rest of the industry - the majority still use plastic foam to create letter displays for caskets, often with imported flowers.