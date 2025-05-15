Five firefighter teams were called to tackle a 15-hectare fire near Glaspwll today.
This morning at 10am Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a forest and grass fire in the hills close to Machynlleth.
The fire is currently spanning an area of approximately 37 acres.
Eyewitnesses have since seen ambulances also travelling in that direction.
The Fire Service has described the incident as “ongoing”, with a spokesperson stating: “At 10.01am on Thursday 14 May, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Machynlleth, Aberystwyth, Llanidloes, Tregaron Fire Stations were called to an incident in Glaspwll in Machynlleth.
“Supported by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews are currently dealing with a forest fire, with approximately 15 hectares of trees and grass that is well alight.”
The area ablaze is said to be an area of forestry in which active felling operations have been taking place.
A landowner close to the blaze has said it appears to be “under control”, but that they are “keeping an eye” on the situation.