A Dyfi Valley group are tackling Cadair Idris mountain by moonlight for Palestinian medical aid.
A group of women are to hike 10km in silent vigil during the full moon on 17 October to mark the passing of one year since the escalation in violence between Israel and Hamas.
They aim to raise awareness of the connection between their valley and the war-torn Middle Eastern country and raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) as part of the ‘Stride for Gaza’ campaign.
Jenny Hall, a Machynlleth resident and hiker, said: “Nestled in the mountains that surround the Dyfi Valley, we are blessed with access to open spaces, but the presence of war permeates even these tranquil spaces.
“On blue sky days, jet fighter planes rehearse their manoeuvres back and forth, connecting us to the threat of modern warfare across the world.
“One year on, MAP delivers healthcare to the most vulnerable people in Gaza and Lebanon.
“We offer our bodies to walk in silence in the hills to honour the loss of many and to raise money for those in greatest need.
“We call upon Israel to create a culture of peace, recognise the rights of Palestinians, offer them safety and dignity in their own land, and in so doing create a safer place for Israelis too.”