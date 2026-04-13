Plans to formalise using a mezzanine level built without planning permission as a gym at an industrial estate unit in Cardigan have been refused by planners over its location, disability access, and fears of customer safety in an emergency.
A retrospective application was made for the change of use for a gym of the mezzanine level at Unit 1, Pentood Industrial Estate.
Planning documents said the mezzanine level was built at some point at the site despite an application for one being refused in 2003.
In September 2023, the floor was converted into a gym.
“These alterations have occurred without the benefit of planning permission,” planning officers said.
“The narrow access corridor leading to the primary access to the site alongside a sole entrance formed by a stairwell, culminating in a membership based, phone/card operated full body turnstile is of a highly restricted nature, making general access difficult, but access for individuals with mobility related disabilities extremely difficult.
“Furthermore, in the event of an emergency, with some 30+ machines on site and two ancillary rooms capable of housing small classes of 10+ each, the restricted nature of the access arrangements causes a narrow chokepoint, raising significant concern for safe consumer exfiltration from the premises at peak times.
“Furthermore, an argument is made throughout the planning statement submitted that the inaccessibility of the mezzanine section has plagued its viability to provide for the extant use of the site, though this mezzanine has never been formalised.
“Rather, a building control application for the installation of this mezzanine on site had previously been refused, though constructed regardless.
Planning officers also noted that parking was “inadequate” and “the location of the application site deep within the allocated employment site is of an unsustainable nature.”
The plans were refused by council officers under delegated powers.
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