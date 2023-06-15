Aberystwyth residents are being encouraged to put their names forward to rent a fleet of electric bikes.
There are currently 12 electric bikes and five cargo bikes available to rent in Aberystwyth, thanks to a Welsh Government funded scheme, which has been extended for another year.
The e-move scheme is delivered by Sustrans Cymru and it offers people and businesses the chance to loan an e-bike or an e-cargo bike.
The scheme launched in five towns across Wales in March 2021, including Aberystwyth and Newtown.
Originally, the scheme was meant to end in March 2023, but due to its success, it has been extended to March 2024.
In Aberystwyth alone, almost 100 people have made use of the project. For some, the scheme has helped them launch and develop their own business.
For others, the scheme has allowed them to replace their car and dependence on the bus.
One beneficiary of the scheme, Rik Mowbray, was able to bring his gardening business to new areas and customers. cycles to customers carrying up to 100 small trees for planting, as well as all his gardening tools.
Sally Pierse joined the scheme to launch a business selling traditional Indian masala chai tea.
Ms Pierse said: “I’ve really benefited from the scheme, I wouldn’t have been able to launch my business without it because I do all of my trade from it.”
Mark Williams enrolled to rent an e-bike in 2022, and says it gave him the confidence to start cycling again.
Before he had an e-bike, Mr Williams was dependent on the bus to get to and from work. Relying on the bus forced Mr Williams to have to leave work early, or ‘wait around for long periods’ for the next bus.
He said: “Over the following weeks I cycled to and from work every day – over five miles each way – keeping to the backroads where I could. The mornings were best, as it gave me a connection to nature I didn’t otherwise have.
“I enjoyed the electric bike and the cycling experience so much that I decided to purchase a new bike using the Cycle to Work scheme.”
Anyone living in the scheme’s five ‘focus’ towns and their surrounding areas who is over 18 can loan a bike for free for a four-week period. Businesses and community organisations can loan a free e-bike for a three-month period. Parents of children aged 16 and above can loan a bike on their child’s behalf.
To apply for the scheme, you will need to contact Sustrans’ project officer, in Aberystwyth and Newtown, the officer is Jack Neighbour. He can be contacted through email: [email protected] or by phone: 07876 234112.
It is possible you will be put on a waiting list if you apply, Mr Neighbour said “It’s difficult to say how long someone could be waiting as it depends on many variables, but I always try to get the bikes out as soon as possible.”
If you apply, Mr Neighbour will provide you with an application form and check if you are eligible.