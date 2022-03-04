E-books and E-audiobooks free to Year 3-6 pupils in Gwynedd primary schools

To mark World Book Day, Gwynedd’s Schools Library Service has been launching a free eBooks and audio books service for pupils in years 3 to 6 through the Borrowbox service as part of its contracted service to the county’s primary schools.

The scheme uses a version of Borrowbox, which is a digital library that enables users to borrow e-books or audio books to read or listen to on their smart device or computer. It contains a selection of resources in both Welsh and English specifically catered for children, therefore they cannot download an unsuitable book or one that contains mature content.

Nia Gruffydd, Gwynedd Council Libraries Manager, said: “There has been a growing demand for Welsh e-books, especially in the wake of the pandemic and the lockdowns, and we are pleased to respond to the demand by offering a wide selection of books in Welsh and English for children via this digital library that is always open.”

Councillor Gareth Thomas, Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Community, who has responsibility for Gwynedd Libraries, said: “We are pleased to be able to extend this important scheme through the school library service to ensure that resources are available at any time of the day which is convenient for young readers.”

Councillor Cemlyn Williams, Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, added: “The scheme has already been available to years 3 and 4 pupils and has proved popular, so it’s great to see it being extended for pupils up to year 6 who can benefit from this useful and important resource.”

Iwan Davies, Head of Ysgol Rhiwlas stated: “Many thanks to Gwynedd Schools Library Service for extending this resource to years 5 and 6.

“Year 3 and 4 pupils already use BorrowBox and it is an additional tool to get children reading and improving their literacy skills.

“The registration process is very easy and the children have been given login details via the school.”

To use Gwynedd Schools Library Service’s Borrowbox, visit https://gwyneddsls.borrowbox.com/ and log in with the details provided by your school, or you can download the app on a smart device through the App Store or Google Play Store.