Economy Minister visits the new look Cei Llechi

“I’m delighted to see the regeneration work that has taken place through this partnership at Cei Llechi – and to see how it’s making a real difference to Caernarfon. The innovative blend of restoration brings a new purpose to a site that had fallen into dereliction. Through manufacturing, retail, interpretation and accommodation, this site breathes new life not just to this previously overlooked part of the town, but also in the future to promoting Welsh product and experiences.”