The singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was spotted enjoying the Dyfi Valley’s finest food and drink last weekend.

At the weekend Ed Sheeran made an appearance at Ynyshir, the two Michelin star restaurant by chef Gareth Ward.

Both Gareth Ward and other restaurant guests were delighted to see the star join them for dinner, sharing selfies with him on Instagram.

Mr Ward wrote on an Instagram post with a photo of him and Mr Sheeran: “When an absolute legend and top bloke pops in for dinner - unbelievable to meet you brother and thank you for making the epic journey.”

The 33-year-old musician was a long way from his Suffolk home.

He was also spotted on Friday 13 December at Machynlleth’s Skinners Arms, with the pub confirming the visit by sharing photos of the star on their Facebook page.