The singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was spotted enjoying the Dyfi Valley’s finest food and drink last weekend.
At the weekend Ed Sheeran made an appearance at Ynyshir, the two Michelin star restaurant by chef Gareth Ward.
Both Gareth Ward and other restaurant guests were delighted to see the star join them for dinner, sharing selfies with him on Instagram.
The 33-year-old musician was a long way from his Suffolk home.
He was also spotted on Friday 13 December at Machynlleth’s Skinners Arms, with the pub confirming the visit by sharing photos of the star on their Facebook page.