Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Aberystwyth student who is thought to have died by suicide – amid a protest by students who claim the university’s wellbeing services ‘failed him’.
Second-year computer science student Charlie McLeod, aged 25, had been suffering with depression before his suspected suicide in early February.
His mother, Alton-based Emma Laney, tearfully thanked close to 100 students who attended a demonstration on the promenade by South Beach organised by Charlie’s ‘remarkable’ girlfriend Romana Nemcová.
Addressing the crowd, his partner of more than a year said, ‘Charlie's absence is becoming more and more intense and painful for me, his friends and especially for his family.’
Ms Nemcová launched the campaign, Charlie Asked for Help, to improve Aberystwyth University’s wellbeing services which are ‘failing vulnerable and suicidal students’.
The university denies those claims.
An Aberystwyth University spokesperson said: “Those affected by this tragedy are in our thoughts and have our deepest sympathies at what is a very difficult time. Our student support team have been in close contact with, and supporting, the friends and family of Charlie.
"We remain in discussion with Charlie’s friends and family to ensure that all relevant circumstances receive the fullest possible consideration.”
Those close to Charlie - who remember him as intelligent, witty, caring and sensitive - believe the university’s wellbeing services failed in their duty of care once he had presented himself to them as suicidal.
His family and friends allege that his case was not treated with due concern or urgency, he was not supported appropriately, nor was he checked on after he underwent counselling and revealed intentions to harm himself. His family also were not informed of his suicidal ideation.
Aberystwyth University says its student wellbeing team were in contact with Charlie throughout the 2022-23 academic year.
Ms Laney, a single mum who cares for Charlie’s disabled brother Max and younger sister Angel, told the Cambrian News: “Charlie had disclosed his suicidal ideation, and they sent him away.
“It was devastating to hear that and that shouldn’t be happening.
“There needs to be some sort of internal support – especially as universities are taking thousands of pounds from these students.
“Students shouldn’t be pushed on to other services like the GPs because we all know they’re fully stretched to the max.
“Charlie needed immediate help – and it wasn’t there.
“I saw a decline in Charlie’s mood over Christmas, but he could sometimes be a little bit disengaged with family stuff.
“I have a disabled son who has a deterioration of the brain (juvenile batten disease), and Charlie would come over after being away for long spells and see the changes – and I know that was affecting him.
“But I just thought he was feeling immense pressure with the course. Sadly, I only had one interaction with Charlie via text after Christmas.
“But I kept texting and phoning. But on that Wednesday (when his body was discovered), I had a sick feeling after I called him, and he didn’t answer.
“But never in our wildest dreams would we have imagined that this would have been the outcome.
“We would have done anything to have helped Charlie through this dark period in his life, and we now must live with the ‘what ifs’ for the rest of our lives.
“I’m not stopping here. I feel like I’ve had a calling and this campaign will continue until we get that law changed.”
Ms Laney has joined forces with other bereaved relatives to try and raise awareness of suicides on campuses – and push through changes that would mean universities have a legal duty of care for students much like employers at workplaces.
An Aberystwyth University spokesperson told the Cambrian News “Our multi-disciplinary professional team supports nearly a thousand students a year, with many provided with one-to-one wellbeing sessions with our qualified practitioners according to their individual needs.
“Listening and acting on feedback from our students on this service is very important to us, and we have recently been developing our provision in light of wider sector developments in this area.
“As a university we offer extensive welfare services that include offering help and support to those in need and facilitating access to specialist statutory services where appropriate.”