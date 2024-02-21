‘Purpose led’ business Treegeneration will host a fundraising event in Aberystwyth to help make Ysgol Gymraeg more wildlife friendly.
The event, which takes place at The Bank Vault on Friday, 22 March from 7.30pm until midnight, will see live music performances from indie rock band Misha and the Kings and DJ Lady P.
Treegeneration founder Rob Squires (pictured) will also be giving a talk on the night and the Bee Conservation Trust will host a stall there too.
Treegeneration and Ysgol Gymraeg need to raise a total of £350 for the project to make the school’s outside spaces more wildlife friendly. This will include creating a mini meadow, and planting herbs and flowers that attract wildlife like bees. Such as lavender and rosemary.
They have already raised almost half of the money, having collected £153.70.
Rob added: “We’re looking to make a bit of a mini meadow, and planting herbs and flowers that attract bees, like rosemary and lavender. We also want the project to serve as a chance to educate pupils on the importance of wildlife.”
Treegeneration encourages people to shop locally by selling vouchers for local stores. The money people spend on these vouchers is then used to fund environmental projects.
The Greening school playgrounds project is a project that makes local schools more wildlife friendly, whilst engaging pupils in nature through outdoor activities, giving them a chance to learn about it first hand.
The Treegeneration fundraising event will cost £10 in total, £5 for a ticket, and £5 as a donation towards the greening playground campaign. You can buy a ticket through the Treegeneration website.