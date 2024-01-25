Professor Nigel Holt, Head of the Psychology Department at Aberystwyth University added: “The Gut-Brain relationship is getting a good deal of attention lately, and you’ll see all sorts of things in shops and the press about probiotics and food supplements. We are interested in evaluating this, and pioneering techniques to allow us to work across disciplines to arrive at the most accurate answers we can. We all know that eating properly helps us function physically, and we are now looking at how supplements may helps us function cognitively.”