An Aberystwyth publisher which specialises in children’s books and educational resources has been shortlisted for two awards at the Bett UK 2024 Awards.
Atebol was established 2003, producing educational materials used in the Welsh national curriculum.
Over the last two decades, the business has grown into a publisher and Wales’ largest Welsh language app developer.
Atebol has been shortlisted in the categories for Primary Free Digital Content App or Open Educational Resource and Educational Resource for Parents or Home Learning.
The publisher has been recognised for its innovative approach to bringing stories to life through its rich variety of bilingual resources, produced in both English and Welsh.
Ffrindiau Bach (Little Friends), an app designed to assist 3- to 5-year-olds in learning the Welsh alphabet, in particular has been shortlisted in the category for Educational Resource for Parents or Home Learning.
Atebol Managing Director Owain Saunders-Jones, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted at this year’s Bett Awards. Being recognised as a finalist in two categories at the Bett Awards, which are a benchmark of excellence in educational technology, is a testament to the determination and creativity of our team and highlights our mission to integrate digital tools in the learning and teaching experience.
“It’s also brilliant for us to represent Wales and the Welsh language in this global community of EdTech leaders who are so deeply committed to developing innovative solutions that make a genuine difference to the lives of educators and students. I'd like to congratulate all those shortlisted, and wish them the best of luck at this year’s Awards.”
The Bett Awards are hosted at Bett UK, which is said to be the world's biggest Education Technology event.
Charlotte Kenny, Head of Client Engagement at Bett, said: “A huge congratulations to Atebol. They should be immensely proud of the contributions that they are making to transform the education landscape through their innovative solutions. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at the Bett Awards ceremony, which is set to be a truly memorable evening.”
The winners will be announced at the Bett Awards ceremony, taking place on 24 January 2024 at The Brewery in London.