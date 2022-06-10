Aberystwyth University ranked third best in Wales

Aberystwyth University has been ranked the third best university in Wales ( Aberystwyth University )

ABERYSTWYTH University has been ranked as the third best higher education institution in Wales in the influential Complete University Guide.

The university – ranked 58th in the UK overall, the same as last year – finished behind Cardiff University and Swansea University – which both made the UK top 30 - in the Wales rankings.

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David, which has a campus in Lampeter, was ranked 103rd in the UK – a fall of 12 places from last year – and 7th overall in Wales with an overall score of 476 out of 1,000.

The scores for the Complete University Guide are based on criteria including Entry Standards, Student Satisfaction, Research Quality, and Graduate Prospects.

Aberystwyth University’s overall score of 605.

At subject level, both Aberystwyth University’s Agriculture & Forestry and Celtic Studies departments ranked fourth throughout the UK.

Every year the Complete University Guide releases UK university and subject league tables to support prospective students in making informed decisions about their future.

The regional league tables help people find the right university for them in their area and are also informative for local employers to know what skills people are coming to the area to develop.