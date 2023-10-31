Abigail Crook (Promoting Welsh in the Workplace): Abigail first came to Aberystwyth in 2009 to study a degree in Librarianship and had the opportunity to work at the University’s libraries at the time. Following a period of time away in north and south Wales, she returned to Aberystwyth in 2018 to study a Master’s degree in Translation. She subsequently worked in the Business School at the University before returning to work once again as a member of the Information Services team. Working as a member of the customer service team, she provides, develops and promotes the University’s library and IT services. Welsh plays a very prominent role in all areas of her work. In her role, Abigail is keen to use Welsh creatively when compiling marketing material and text, to ensure that the language is clear and comprehensive when creating information resources and when using it on a daily basis with service users and colleagues.