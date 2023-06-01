“This ‘science into practice approach’, combining research, development and knowledge exchange underpins the LEAF Network. The new discoveries and ideas from our innovation centres are cascaded down to our demonstration farms who, in turn, test that they are practical and economically viable out in the field. Wider dissemination to the farming community is then driven through on-site visits, talks and training. In essence, it’s a great example of a circular approach to knowledge generation and exchange.