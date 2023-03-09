A CONSTRUCTION company is due to start work on the £13 million development of a new school in the Aeron Valley.
Wynne Construction is due to commence £60m worth of schemes in 2023, including new schools, colleges, social housing and apartments, accommodation, as the company’s order book and number of employees continues to grow.
One major project the company is due to progress in 2023 is an approximate £13m design and build scheme in Felinfach for Ceredigion County Council, bringing a new primary school to the Aeron Valley.
The school will mark the further expansion of the company within Ceredigion, following the development of Cardigan’s Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi.
New developments in the region come as the company looks to finalise a number of sites across South West Wales, including the expansion of Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron.
Managing director of Wynne Construction Chris Wynne said: “It is encouraging to see the coming year looks to be a promising one for Wynne Construction, especially as it’s been a particularly challenging time for the entire industry which thankfully looks to now be stabilising.
“Winning major contracts and the resulting staff growth speak volumes to the level of passion and commitment shown by all members of the team, and I cannot thank them enough for their commitment and high quality of work delivered on all projects.”
Wynne will also be continuing work into nearby regions, including the £18m new build of Newtown’s Ysgol Cedewain, which will see a modern two-storey building which includes a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms, and a community café built.
The increase in contracts has seen the company continue to expand and develop its staff, with the firm adding 16 new employees to its design, social value, and onsite teams over the last 12 months.
Chris added: “With a strong pipeline of work ahead of us this year across Wales, we are looking forward to working with the communities around our builds, as well as developing further ties with the vital local supply chains which we source for our schemes where possible.
“Through the Wynne Futures Foundation, we will also continue our strong commitment to supporting our Welsh-based SME supply chain with a target of over 60% to be spent with Wales.”
Wynne is dedicated to the development of the next generation of the industry, with more than 75 apprentices and work experience placements planned to work on schemes across 2023.