Appeal to help Penglais celebrate 50th anniversary
Subscribe newsletter
AN Aberystwyth school is appealing for local memories and volunteers to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.
Ysgol Penglais will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 and a series of events have been planned across the academic year to celebrate the important milestone for the secondary school.
Organisers hope to host a larger community event in September 2023 and have received £9,920 from the National Lottery Community fund.
As part of the anniversary event planning, Ysgol Penglais is looking for volunteers to help organise and run events throughout the milestone year.
If you have an idea for a commemorative event or would like to support the running of an event, the school would love to hear from you.
Karina Shaw, the Ysgol Penglais 50th anniversary event coordinator explained: " The school community is thrilled to have received lottery funding to support this important celebration. “We are looking forward to working with our students, staff, alumni and the local community to capture the stories and history of Ysgol Penglais over the last 50 years.
“If anyone is interested in supporting the anniversary event in anyway, please get in touch and come along to our open meeting at the school on 11 October at 6pm, everyone is welcome!"
If you would like further information on the meeting or anniversary events, you can email the school on [email protected]
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |