Ysgol Penybryn has been thrilled to be the beneficiaries of a local ‘one woman art exhibition’ held in the Neuadd Dyfi in Aberdyfi which took place during the Easter break.
Artist Luminita Petrescu, known as Lumi to friends and colleagues, said it was important to be able to put something back into a community which had been so welcoming to her.
Lumi’s paintings reflect her love of nature in the surrounding area, and her own inner spirit, which can be seen in all her artwork.
As well as a financial sum, Lumi donated one of her paintings to the Tywyn school and headteacher Menna Wynne Pugh said she was able to display the painting to the pupils in assembly and it prompted her to show the children that everyone has a talent, whatever it is, and if we work hard every one of us can be successful.
If you are interested in art and would like to see more of Lumi’s work then she can be seen alongside other local artists at the summer exhibition in the Neuadd Dyfi in Aberdyfi from 26 July to 2 August.
