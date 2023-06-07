Pupils from a Bala school were successful in the Wales Rocks competition which tests students’ timetables skills through the Maths programme called TTRockstars.
This programme has a proven track record of boosting children’s fluency in multiplication and division.
Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn's pupils competed against 143 different schools throughout Wales and up to 791 classes to see who could come out on top as multiplication Rockstars of the country.
After competing for three days, the school achieved third place in Wales.
In addition to this, the school’s Year 6 pupils managed to come second as a class and Year 5 came 10th – an amazing feat in a nationwide contest.
Three pupils from Year 6 gained personal success by managing to gain a place in the top 10 of the competition by competing individually against 17,138 other pupils: Jodi Thompson was 10th, Jac Owen seventh and Elliot Ranson fifth.
The future is clearly very bright for Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn young mathematicians.
