Charges look set to be introduced at a Gwynedd beach car park that was previously free.
Parking levies were introduced on a trial basis at Dinas Dinlle beach last summer.
Gwynedd Council cabinet is now being asked to support plans to start the legal process seeking a permanent off-street parking order at the site, at a meeting on Tuesday, 10 June.
Dinas Dinlle is a long sand and pebbled coastal area, popular with visitors and locals for its far reaching view towards Anglesey and the Llŷn Peninsula.
It is also the site of a nearby Iron Age Hill fort, which has been the subject of archaeological excavation.
Cabinet is formally being requested to endorse a plan to delegate authority to the head of economy and community, in consultation with the Cabinet member for economy and community and head of legal services, to prepare an order to make the experimental order permanent, and give notice to the press.
During 2018/19, the cash-strapped council had considered areas to make financial savings.
In February, 2019, it had approved savings schemes, which included charging parking fees at the beach.
The car park falls within the responsibility of the Maritime Service, Economy and Community Department.
Work to develop the parking fee plan was paused due to Covid. It was later decided to hold a trial period.
“It was felt that conducting a trial period would be advantageous, and for the period to be reviewed and appraised as part of the work to develop permanent management arrangements for the site,” a report had stated.
During initial discussions with Llandwrog Community Council in 2019, some local concerns were raised.
These had included the “detrimental impact” on businesses and residents of the village, highway safety, and that the beach served a vast number of Gwynedd residents and contributed to health and wellbeing.
Further discussions with county council members and the Community Council saw a package drawn up for the site, which had also seen £400,000 improvements to the site, including resurfacing of the car park.
The parking fee experiment was organised between August 16, 2024 – September 30, 2024.
Fees were payable via a machine, between 9am-5pm, daily, with up to one of parking free, up to two hours: £2, Up to three hours: £3, Up to eight hours: £6 and a season ticket was £25.00.
A survey had shown that 64 per cent believed the fees were “too high” and 30 per cent believed that the fees were “fine” , a report noted.
Amid the feedback, 50 per cent had agreed that vehicles which parked overnight in the car park should be “managed”.
A raft of recommendations mooted included introducing measures to prohibit overnight vehicle stays, introducing season tickets at a “reasonable fee” for locals, introducing seasonal fees, between 1March and 31 October, and earmarking 15 per cent of income for maintenance.
On 1April, 2025, changes came into force which led to an increase within the parking fees structure adopted by Gwynedd Council.
A new fee structure would now see one hour still free, up to two hours £2.20, up to four hours £4.20, up to eight hours £6 and a Season Ticket of £30 at the beach.
A report noted the structure was recommended specifically for Dinas Dinlle beach car park to “produce an income stream and contribute to the service’s income targets, taking into account the site’s features and restrictions”.
The Cabinet report also noted a comment from the council’s chief finance officer, stating: “I can confirm that there is an income target for Dinas Dinlle Car Park since Cabinet agreed to introduce a fee and it is £57,930 for 2025/26. I therefore welcome the decision sought.”
