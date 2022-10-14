Book of treasures marks Aberystwyth University’s 150th anniversary
Subscribe newsletter
TREASURES from the collections of Aberystwyth University are being showcased in a special book as part of the celebrations to mark the institution’s 150th anniversary as the first University College in Wales.
Ceiniogau’r Werin | The Pennies of the People, which brings to life a wealth of stories and people from the University’s past and present through 150 objects, was published on Friday, 14 October.
Drawn mainly from the university’s own collections, archives and academic departments, the objects range from early X-ray apparatus and cheese-making equipment to timeworn student graffiti on the walls of Old College and stunning works of art.
Also featured are the original minute book kept by the small group of patriotic philanthropists who met in the 1860s to campaign for a University for Wales, and the hand-written register of the first students to enrol at Aberystwyth in 1872.
Each object is displayed in a full-page colour photograph by professional photographer Rolant Dafis alongside a short essay, prose or poetry by current and former staff, students, alumni and supporters.
Authors include the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Elizabeth Treasure; chaired bard and Professor of Welsh & Celtic Studies, Mererid Hopwood; Head of the School of Art, Professor Robert Meyrick; University Chancellor Lord Thomas of Cwmgïedd; alumna, and author and former Commissioning Editor for Comedy at BBC Radio 4 Sioned Wiliam.
The 312-page hardback book is being launched on Founders’ Day - an annual celebration marking the opening of the University in an unfinished Victorian hotel on the seafront at Aberystwyth in October 1872.
The book launch took place in the Great Hall of Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, Professor Elizabeth Treasure said: “Ceiniogau’r Werin | The Pennies of the People is a wonderful addition to the many ways in which we celebrate this significant anniversary and our achievements over the past 150 years.
“As we launch the book, we pay tribute to our founders and the people of Wales who contributed their hard-earned pennies to establish Wales’s first University College here in Aberystwyth.
“Much has happened since we opened our doors in 1872 but we remain true to our founding principles of delivering an inclusive education and innovative research that responds to the needs of Wales and the wider world.”
Most of the objects featured in the book are from the university’s own collections but some are included by permission of The National Library of Wales, Amgueddfa Cymru–National Museums Wales, Urdd Gobaith Cymru and others.
Ceiniogau’r Werin | The Pennies of the People is available in bookshops and online for £25.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |