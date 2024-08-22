PUPILS across Ceredigion are receiving their GCSE results this morning, with the county surpassing the Welsh average.
Figures released by WJEC indicate that high standards are being achieved across Ceredigion's schools.
In Ceredigion 98 per cent of entries for WJEC examinations were graded A*-G; 71 per cent achieved A*-C grades and 24 per cent of the entries achieved A*-A grades.
In contrast, the Welsh average for an A*-C grade is 62 per cent, with 19 per cent receiving an A*-A grade.
Reacting the results, Cllr Wyn Thomas, Education Cabinet Member, said: “Pupils in Ceredigion can be proud of their results once again.
"Schools faced, and continue to face, various challenges so maintaining standards is becoming increasingly difficult.
"Governors, school leaders, teachers and assistants need to be congratulated for their hard work, endurance and expertise. I would like to wish everyone the best of luck with their future choices, whichever path you take.”
Elen James, Chief Education Officer, added: “I would like to congratulate all our pupils on their efforts once again this year.
“It is reassuring to see such positive results which is a reflection of the effective collaboration between everyone who is part of each individual's educational journey.
“The tireless work of the teachers and staff, the support of the parents/guardians and the perseverance of our young people is to be recognised and celebrated.”
Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to everyone who is receiving their results today.
"You will have no doubt been impacted by the pandemic but receiving your results today is a big milestone. You should all be very proud of the hard work, dedication, and resilience you have shown.
“This year is our final step back towards pre-pandemic exam arrangements and today’s results are where we expected them to be with outcomes similar to 2019.
“I would also like to thank our teachers and education workforce who have worked incredibly hard to support our learners to succeed.
“I hope you got the grades you wanted but remember there are many different choices for your next step into learning or employment. Get in touch with Careers Wales, your school or local college for support.
“Pob lwc, and best wishes for the future!”