Coleg Meirion Dwyfor’s Pwllheli campus is celebrating 30 years since its first learners began their studies in the autumn of 1993.
To celebrate, members of the college will be hosting a stand at the National Eisteddfod in Boduan on Saturday, 12 August.
Between 2pm and 4pm, former and current students will have the opportunity to share memories of the college and catch up with old friends.
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai chief executive Dafydd Evans will also speak on the day.
If you want to take part in their celebrations, you will find the college at stand 317-320.
Principal of Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, Aled Jones-Griffith, said: “We look forward to celebrating a joyous and successful 30 years of our campus in Pwllheli, and hope that many of our alumni and past colleagues can join us!”
“Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor provides an excellent quality of education, and we’re proud of the standards in the vocational and A-level courses which are among the best in Wales.”
Since 1993, almost 15,000 young people have taken advantage of an excellent education at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, and the college has a prestigious community of alumni including poets, singers, engineers, broadcasters, scientists and many more, proving that world-class education is available in a rural corner of Wales.