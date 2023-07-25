The outstanding achievements of more than 300 students, including Nia Parry from Blaenau Ffestiniog, were celebrated at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s annual graduation ceremony in Llandudno.
The glitzy Venue Cymru bash marked the culmination of years of dedicated study for learners on undergraduate, foundation degree, Higher National Certificate and postgraduate courses at Coleg Llandrillo, Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
The successful students will now look forward to new opportunities after donning their caps and gowns to celebrate the rewards of their hard work and commitment.
Nia graduated from with a BA Hons in Health and Social Care from Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Dolgellau.
She said: “After three years of hard work, being able to celebrate with family and friends here today is a very special feeling.”
Dafydd Evans, chief executive at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, said: “It was a pleasure to host our 2023 graduation ceremony – congratulations to all of our students on their achievements.
“We wish them well for the future and look forward to hearing where their career takes them.
“Grŵp Llandrillo Menai continues to expand its portfolio of higher education courses, and we’re proud to be the largest and most diverse provider of higher education courses within further education in Wales.”
The college group has been at the forefront of developing and promoting modern and unique foundation degrees and vocational courses, which further increase and widen participation in higher education, and meet the needs of students and local employers.
The new Level 4 Healthcare Practice Programme, which is equivalent to the first year of nursing at university, is a high-quality, innovative course which is now commissioned directly by Health Education Improvement Wales.
The course is delivered to more than 200 students annually across all of Wales through distance or blended learning.
The £4.5 million University Centre Coleg Llandrillo (UCCL) at the group’s Rhos-on-Sea campus – built in partnership with Bangor University – is the base for nearly 1,000 learners and provides students with bespoke teaching and learning facilities in one dedicated centre, rather than in different locations across the college campus.