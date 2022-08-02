Demolition work begins to start Old College revamp
Subscribe newsletter
DEMOLITION work has begun as the multi-million-pound redevelopment of Aberystwyth’s Old College gets underway.
Plans for the ambitious £36m project include the transformation of the Georgian Villas on the sea front, 1 and 2 Marine Terrace, and a new atrium that will provide access to all levels of the Old College from King Street.
Preparation of the site for the new atrium started this week as work to remove the university’s old Estates building, which runs along King Street and dates from the 1960s, got underway.
The new atrium will provide easy access to all levels of the Old College, including the 4* hotel accommodation and the controversial glass fronted 200 seater function room that will sit above the Georgian Villas and offer dramatic views over Cardigan Bay, which attracted several objections during the planning phase for “not being in keeping with the building”.
Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, the university’s executive lead on the Old College project said: “This is a very important milestone our redevelopment of this most fantastic of buildings.
“I am very grateful to the entire Hen Goleg team for all their hard work.
“It is great to see this next step forward in realising our ambitious plans to bring new life to this iconic building and establish a major cultural and creative centre for Wales where diverse communities can engage with learning and heritage, share in discovery and prosper from enterprise.
“This is indeed a hugely important project for Aberystwyth, both for the university and the town, economically, socially and culturally.
“We are extremely grateful for the support from our partners and former students who have pledged significant funds to the project.”
The latest phase of the Old College project was marked with the removal of the first slate from the old university estates building on Thursday, 28 July.
The work means a section of King Street leading to Pier Street will be closed to traffic for up to four weeks.
Once completed the revamped Old College is expected to attract 200,000 visitors and contribute up to £14.5m annually to the local economy.
The redeveloped Old College is expected to be complete in the summer of 2024 - two years after it was originally slated to be open.
Aberystwyth University originally wanted the revamped building - which will include a hotel as well as educational and community spaces - finished by this year in time to mark the institution’s 150th anniversary, but delays including the pandemic moved the project back.
The scheme was approved unanimously in 2019 by Ceredigion County Council, whose planning officers gave listed building consent for the project the green light under delegated powers in June after minor amendments were made to the finalised plans.
The scheme also proposes significant repair and restoration works, along with providing increased accessibility for disabled people.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |