Thirty-six Dyfi Valley children celebrated in Machynlleth after completing the annual Summer Reading Challenge.
Machynlleth Library had pupils from all local schools and several families who are learning from home take part in the challenge.
Over the summer over 200 books of all kinds were read. The purpose of the Summer Reading Challenge, which is run annually by The Reading Agency, is to prevent the inevitable dip that occurs in children’s reading during the summer.
The library welcomed poet and author Eurig Salisbury to Senedd-dy Owain Glyndŵr to present the awards ceremony.
The library would like to thank Eurig and Senedd-dy Owain Glyndŵr for supporting the initiative and also Machynlleth Co-op for the lovely refreshments for the children.
