ESTYN says it made an error when announcing it was to inspect a Llanybydder school earlier this month.
Ysgol Bro Cledlyn in Drefach, which opened in 2017 and led to the merger of Llanwnnen, Llanwenog and Cwrtnewydd schools, was told school inspectors were to visit on 3 May this year.
Estyn has confirmed that this was however an error as the school had been inspected by officers in 2019.
A spokesperson Estyn, the education and training inspectorate for Wales, said: "The current inspection cycle began in 2016 and will finish at the end of this academic year.
"During this period, every school will be inspected.
"Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn was last inspected in 2019 as part of the current cycle.
"The school was notified of a new inspection on 3 May 2024.
"We realised very quickly that the school had already been inspected in the current cycle and the confusion was caused due to the change of the school’s status to voluntary controlled in September 2019.
"As a result, the inspection notification was withdrawn as the school had already been inspected in 2019."
Ysgol Bro Cledlyn primary school has around 120 pupils between 3 and 11 years old.