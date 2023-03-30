FREE school dinners in Ceredigion are to be extended to years 3 and 4 from next month.
Following Welsh Government funding, Ceredigion County Council rolled out the first phase of Universal Free School Meals to all pupils in Reception, Year 1 and 2 in September 2022, as part of the Government’s scheme to offer free school meals to all primary school pupils by September 2024.
From Monday 17 April, the second phase of the roll out will see pupils in years 3 and 4 also being eligible to receive free school meals.
In response to the continued increase in the cost of living, this is a positive step forward in ensuring that no child goes hungry while in school and tackling poverty in our county.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member responsible for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “I’m delighted to hear that we are rolling out the second phase of the scheme which will see school pupils in Year 3 and 4 also being offered free school meals in the county. This will reduce pressure on families during the current cost of living crisis.”
Ceredigion County Council and the Welsh Government are committed to implementing this scheme quickly and would ask for your patience as we build catering capacity to ensure a successful phased implementation and work towards a whole school roll-out over the next three years.