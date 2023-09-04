CHILDREN in year 6 and below will receive free school meals when they return to class tomorrow (Tuesday) in Ceredigion.
The scheme which provides free school meals for children in Ceredigion has been extended to include Year 5 and 6 pupils from September 2023 onwards.
Now, all Foundation Stage Learning and KS2 pupils can take advantage of this scheme, ensuring that Ceredigion are far ahead of the Welsh Government’s timetable to offer free school meals to all primary school pupils by September 2024.
Following funding by Welsh Government, Ceredigion County Council introduced the first phase of Free School Meals for pupils in Reception Class, Year 1 and 2 in September 2022, and Year 3 and 4 in April 2023.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “This is very encouraging news for families across the county. In response to the continued increase in cost of living, this is a positive step forward in terms of ensuring that no child goes hungry at school and it also tackles poverty in our county. We want to ensure the best start for Ceredigion pupils, and an important element of that is providing nutritious meals that will stimulate and encourage them to learn and enjoy at school.”