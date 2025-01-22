Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth is celebrating after receiving a gold award for it’s a-level education, putting it in the top 25 per cent in the UK.
The gold award is awarded by ALPS (A Level Performance System) to schools showing exceptional value-added performance.
This recognition marks the second consecutive year that the school has attained outstanding results, solidifying its status as a leader in academic excellence.
The ALPS framework evaluates schools based on their ability to enhance student progress, and Ysgol Bro Hyddgen’s success places them in the top 25 per cent of schools across the UK for A-level results.
This accolade reflects the school’s commitment to ensuring that every student reaches their full potential.
Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, Chair of Governors, praised the hard work, saying: “This award is a testament to the incredible efforts of our educators.
“Their commitment to fostering a supportive learning environment has played a crucial role in our students’ success. We are immensely proud of what they have achieved.”
The recent A-level examination results have shown that many students not only met but exceeded their predicted grades, further demonstrating the effectiveness of the school’s tailored teaching strategies and support systems.
The school said: “The focus on a holistic educational experience allows students to thrive academically while participating in various extracurricular activities that enhance their personal growth.
“This well-rounded approach prepares students for the challenges they will face in higher education and their future careers.
“As the school celebrates this significant milestone, it remains dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation in its teaching methods.
“With strong support from the governors, staff, and the local community, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen is well-positioned to maintain its trajectory of success.
“Ysgol Bro Hyddgen’s gold award from ALPS is not just a recognition of academic achievement but a proud moment for the entire community.”