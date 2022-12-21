A MACHYNLLETH nursery has been given the thumbs up from inspectors in a December report.
Estyn visited Cylch Meithrin Machynlleth based at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen and found that “nearly all children feel absolutely at home in the setting and love attending.”
“The leaders ensure that the environment is safe, clean and well maintained, both indoors and outdoors,” a report published on 22 December says.
“The setting has a very good partnership with parents.
“They invest a lot of time getting to know the children before they start, and use the information about the children’s prior experiences effectively to facilitate the settling-in process in the setting.”
Inspectors recommended improvements in Welsh oral skills and the use of assessments, along with improving the information shared with parents about their children’s developmental progress.
The nursery will produce an action plan to implement the
recommendations.