Carmarthenshire County Council has not found the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) within schools.
These comprehensive surveys covered premises constructed during the time period when RAAC was utilised and contained flat roofs.
After thorough examination, Carmarthenshire County Council can confirm that no traces of RAAC has been identified within any of our school settings. This result underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff members.
Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language, Cllr Glynog Davies said: “We take the safety of our educational facilities seriously, and these investigations were conducted with utmost diligence and care.
“We are pleased to report that our schools are free from RAAC, providing peace of mind to parents, students, and the community at large and I would like to extend my thanks to council officers for their hard work and giving this important task their full attention.”
The council said its rigorous approach to these investigations demonstrates its dedication to maintaining high standards of safety and integrity in all educational spaces.