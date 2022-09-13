Learning conference celebrates 10th year
THE potential of immersive virtual reality as a pedagogical tool; the highs and lows of learning with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); improving student engagement and participation; and supporting the development of students’ digital capabilities were just some of the many subjects under the spotlight at the annual Aberystwyth University Learning and Teaching Conference which took place last week.
Now in its 10th year, the conference brings together teaching and learning practitioners from across the university to share and showcase the exciting and innovative approaches that are taking place.
This year’s event, held over three days from 12 to 14 September, consisted of a mix of online and in-person presentations, workshops demonstrations and discussions.
Dr Jim Woolley from Aberystwyth University’s Learning and Teaching Enhancement Unit which organises the event, said: “The annual conference reflects the commitment that Aberystwyth University staff have to enhancing the student learning experience and sharing good teaching practice and innovation.
“The conference not only showcases exemplary practice from our colleagues, but delegates also get to hear about developments across the sector from external speakers.
“This year, we were joined by Dr Jennifer Fraser, Dr Moonisah Usman, and Kyra Araneta from the University of Westminster to talk about socially just student and staff enhancement work, as well as Dr Alex Hope from Northumbria University to discuss ways in which sustainability might be embedded in the curriculum”.
