Llanbrynmair and Glantwymyn Schools have won an award for their excellence in creating Welsh language environments.
The two primary schools this year have achieved the gold Welsh Language Charter / Siarter Iaith award for “going above and beyond” to create a vibrant Welsh-speaking environment, not just in classrooms but corridors, playgrounds and even at home between students, staff and families alike.
The Welsh-medium schools are two of the 25 schools to win awards in the county this year for their commitment to embedding the Welsh language into the everyday life of the schools.
Efforts included incorporating Welsh into daily assemblies, playground games, community events and digital projects.
Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “We are incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our schools in nurturing a love for the Welsh language.
“These Siarter Iaith awards are a testament to the hard work of pupils, staff, and families who are helping to ensure that Cymraeg thrives in Powys.
“With the National Eisteddfod coming to Wrexham next month, it’s a timely reminder of the richness of our language and culture.
“Events like the Eisteddfod inspire communities across Wales to celebrate and embrace Cymraeg, and it’s heartening to see our schools leading the way.
“We remain fully committed to supporting the Welsh Government’s vision of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050, and the success of our schools in this programme is a vital step toward that goal.
“Llongyfarchiadau i bawb!”
The three-tier awards recognise the progress in schools developing strong Welsh language environments from bronze, silver and gold.
The Welsh-medium schools to win gold this year were Llanbrynmair and Glantwymyn, whilst Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant achieved silver.
Twenty-two English-medium schools also won Welsh Language Charter awards via the Cymraeg Campus programme, supporting schools to enjoy using Welsh in a “natural and meaningful way”.
