A care home in Machynlleth has a newly revamped garden space aiming to benefit residents for generations to come.
Cartref Dyfi’s garden space used to have an uneven ground and a broken flower bed until service manager Sandra Holt decided to do something about it.
The Machynlleth League of Friends donated £21,000 to redesign the garden space with accessible raised flower beds, a newly laid tarmac ground and revamped ‘sensory gardens’ in the once disused courtyard spaces.
Launching the gardens with a party on 9 July, Sandra said: “It’s wonderful to have all this outside space.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the Machynlleth League of Friends.
“It’s really important to get people outside, and there are now outside spaces for families to come and visit.”
Cartref Dyfi resident Anne spoke at the event, addressing the League of Friends: “On behalf of the residents of Cartref Dyfi, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
“This wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the hard work you put in to raise the money, and my God, it is a good sum, too!
“You must have been wearing yourselves out day and night - a great thanks to you all.
“It has brought great joy, and a thing of beauty is a thing forever.
“We are very lucky.”
Myra Francis, chairperson for the League of Friends, said the group doesn’t always praise themselves enough, but that they were “grateful to the town for the donations”.
This news comes as Tymhorau Cymru, a Machynlleth-based social enterprise, also worked with Cartref Dyfi this spring to develop a flower bed at the home that residents now use to create their own flower arrangements for the home.
