A new book documenting a Welsh language pilgrimage and literary project will be launched at Tafarn y Plu in Llanystumdwy on Wednesday, 23 July.
The publication brings together blogs, poems, photographs and essays from the Llwybr Cadfan Literary Project.
The project aimed to create cultural events at locations along Llwybr Cadfan, the historic pilgrimage path once walked by 6th-century Saint Cadfan.
Two resident poets, Siôn Aled and Sian Northey, created original work offering a fresh perspective on this ancient trail. Working with guest artists, they staged 11 events at locations including Saint Cadfan's Church, Cymer Abbey, and aboard the Ffestiniog Railway. Welsh writers and performers who took part included Manon Steffan Ros, Twm Morys, Gwyneth Glyn, and the late Dewi Pws. Each event combined poetry, music, creative workshops and historical presentations tailored to reflect the character and history of its location.
The literary project concluded with a three-day retreat on Bardsey Island, where 24 people participated in writing workshops and musical sessions without access to phone signals, Wi-Fi, or electricity.
Project Lead Elin Owen said: “We are looking forward to launching this beautiful new Llwybr Cadfan book with an evening full of poetry and readings that gives a flavour of the book's contents.
“Working with artists and communities along Llwybr Cadfan has been transformative for all involved. Each location told its own story and together we've woven these voices into a book that honours both Saint Cadfan's legacy and strongly connects to our Welsh heritage, our identity and the Welsh language.”
