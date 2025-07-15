A public meeting will be held in Tywyn at the end of this month, to give local people the opportunity to question those responsible for the future of the Cambrian Coast Railway Line amidst concerns about cuts to services.
The meeting has been organised by Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Mabon ap Gwynfor, and it will be attended by representatives from Welsh government, Network Rail, and rail operator, Transport for Wales.
Mr ap Gwynfor says he continues to receive complaints from constituents and businesses along the Cambrian Coast who have been adversely impacted by the withdrawal of services.
The meeting will be held at Neuadd Pendre in Tywyn on Thursday, 31 July at 7pm, and will also be attended by Dwyfor Meirionnydd Member of Parliament, Liz Saville Roberts.
Speaking ahead of this month’s meeting, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “The changing of the timetable continues to have a significant detrimental impact on the economy of the Cambrian coast, from Machynlleth up to Pwllheli.
“I am still receiving numerous messages from local businesses that have found that footfall has decreased and [they] have suffered loss of income, not to mention rail users inconvenienced by a failure to run an effective train service.
“I have called this meeting to provide local people and rail users with an opportunity to raise their concerns directly with both Network Rail and Transport for Wales.
“People living and working in north west and mid Wales might justifiably conclude that these areas are disproportionally disadvantaged when it comes to accessing a reliable train service. I would encourage anyone impacted by cuts to the Cambrian Coast Line to attend this public meeting and have their say.
“Those involved in rubber stamping these cuts need to hear first-hand how decisions taken centrally are impacting the day to day lives of communities and businesses along the Cambrian Coast.”
County Councillor for Pwllheli North, Elin Hywel, supports the MS and his decision to organise a public meeting.
Cllr Hywel said: “I am grateful to our Senedd Member for organising this public meeting, providing those communities which sustain the Cambrian Coast Line with an opportunity to voice their increasing dissatisfaction as Transport for Wales and Network Rail continually fail to provide a satisfactory service for rail users.
“This failure is having a direct impact on communities that have relied on the railway since 1855.
“The Cambrian Coast Line is one of the most scenic and enjoyable train journeys in the world, with unparalleled views of Eryri and the coastline. But there is more to the Cambrian Coast than the scenery. The railway is a vital transport link for workers, students, and families not to mention supporting the local tourism economy. Communities along the Cambrian Coast demand better.
Powys County Councillor, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, added:
The Cambrian Line is a vital link for Gwynedd and Montgomeryshire residents, and it is imperative that a consistent quality service continues. I welcome this meeting and encourage all to attend.”
