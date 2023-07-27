The chief executive and librarian at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth has been appointed as a Professor of Practice at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
Pedr ap Llwyd, originally from Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd, was appointed to the post of chief executive at the library in 2019 after four years as director of collections and public programmes.
Under his leadership the library has seen developments including the establishment of the Wales Broadcast Archive, and led the institution through the pandemic.
Prof ap Llwyd said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed Professor of Practice and I hope that my professional background in the fields of governance, leadership and the heritage sector more broadly can bring additional value to the close collaboration that exists between us as national institutions.”
Professor Medwin Hughes, vice-chancellor said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Pedr ap Llwyd to the university as Professor of Practice.
“I’m confident that his significant expertise and experience will be an important asset as our institutions build upon the special relationship that we have between us.
“Pedr is well-known and highly respected in Wales and has done so much work to promote the values that our institutions share.”
Vice-chancellor designate Professor Elwen Evans KC said: “I very much look forward to working with Pedr ap Llwyd as Professor of Practice at UWTSD and as the leader of a national institution whose commitment to serving Wales is deeply rooted.
“The National Library is indeed a library for Wales and the world.”