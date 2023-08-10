A CEREDIGION university has signed a strategic alliance with the National Library of Wales at the National Eisteddfod.
The National Library of Wales, the University of Wales and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, which runs the campus in Lampeter, have entered into a new Strategic Alliance in order to deliver impact and enhance collaborative opportunities across several areas to benefit Wales.
The work programme will focus on developing and sharing the skills of the workforce; digital innovation and digital infrastructurel curriculum and educational resources and developing research and the collections.
The partners are already collaborating on a series of research, education and engagement projects through the University of Wales Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies, including such long term projects as the Dictionary of Welsh Biography and the innovative initiative to jointly publish A Repertory of Welsh Manuscripts and Scribes c. 800 – c 1800, launched in 2022 at a special conference by First Minister Mark Drakeford.
The Chief Executive and Librarian of the National Library of Wales, Professor Pedr ap Llwyd FLSW, and the Vice-Chancellor of the Universities, Professor Medwin Hughes, CBE, DL, signed the Memorandum of Agreement between the institutions at a special meeting held at the UWTSD Lampeter campus in July.
Ashok Ahir, President of the National Library of Wales said: “Although there is a long history of the institutions working together particularly in the field of research, this new Strategic Alliance will ensure greater alignment of expertise, experience and resources so that our national institutions can address wider economic, research, educational, civic and societal issues”.
The Venerable Randolph Thomas, Chair of the Universities, said: “The Strategic Alliance has been developed within the framework of the Royal Charters and the governance structures of the institutions. As national institutions, we are determined to ensure that our core values are at the heart of our strategic planning and delivery”.
Professor Pedr ap Llwyd said: “This is the establishment of a close and hugely important relationship between two of Wales' leading institutions which share fundamental values and place equality, fairness, diversity and inclusivity of access and opportunity at the core of their vision, mission and strategies, prioritizing support for people of all backgrounds, experiences and circumstances and removing barriers to participation. We look forward to working closely with colleagues at the University and for our collaboration to go from strength to strength. Together we can better serve the people of Wales”.
Professor Medwin Hughes said: “There is a clear strategic alignment between the core values of the institutions which offers a significant opportunity to build an exciting new sustainable partnership, whereby the National Library of Wales becomes a strategic partner of the confederal structure of the University of Wales”.
Vice-Chancellor Designate, Professor Elwen Evans KC, said: “I very much look forward to working with colleagues across the institutions to further develop our close collaboration. This Strategic Alliance will facilitate our institutions to realise our strategic objectives, by working on an innovative model for collaboration that also adds value in challenging economic times”.