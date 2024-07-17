A new headteacher has been appointed at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig in Aberystwyth for the coming academic year.
Clive Williams, who is a former headteacher at Ysgol Gymraeg in Aberystwyth and currently corporate lead officer for schools in Ceredigion, has taken a secondment to become the full-time headteacher at Penweddig for the 2024-25 academic year.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: "Clive Williams has been appointed as a full-time Headteacher of Penweddig Community Comprehensive School on a secondment for the 2024-2025 academic year.
"Clive will start his role on 1 September, 2024.
"This arrangement will not include taking on the role of headteacher of Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth."
Mr Williams will take over from acting headteacher, Rhian Morgan.
In an email to teachers across Ceredigion, Mr Williams said: "At the end of an educational year I would like to inform you that I am changing my role in September and accepting a secondment to act as Headteacher at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig.
"This will be for a period of one year initially where I will collaborate with the Penweddig community and the Education Authority in order to ensure the best experiences and support for the pupils, staff, parents and guardians.”