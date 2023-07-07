An official opening was held earlier today (Friday) of Eos Integrated Children Centre, which is located at Llwyn yr Eos School in Penparcau, and Cylch Meithrin Llanarth.
Staff and councillors were welcomed to the Llanarth facility, which was officially opened by Ceredigion County Council chairman Cllr Maldwyn Lewis.
The construction of both facilities was funded via a capital grant from the Welsh Government to support Flying Start provision and the childcare offer in Ceredigion, with both construction projects managed by Ceredigion County Council.
The Eos Integrated Children’s Centre supports the delivery of the Welsh Government Flying Start Programme and is the base for Flying Start in Penparcau, Aberystwyth.
The new building supports the delivery of integrated working including health visiting, speech and language therapy, parenting programmes and childcare.
The centre currently offers an array of services to children and families, including activities such as, baby massage, young parents groups, speech and language support, newborn hearing screening and Flying Start childcare.
The new and modern Cylch Meithrin Llanarth facility, based on the Ysgol Gynradd Llanarth campus is a purpose-built, modern facility for childcare for two to four-year-olds and will provide a fit for purpose, welcoming environment to support the work that takes place here.
Whilst opening the facilities, Cllr Maldwyn Lewis said: “These centres are full of activity and bring together local authority, Health and third sector partners to deliver a holistic service to children and families in the area. We are very grateful to the Welsh Government for the funding, those staff that were involved in the planning and managing of this construction project.”
For more information, visit Ceredigion Family Information Service page: or visit the Facebook page Teuluoedd Ceredigion Families.