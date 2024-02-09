Brand new courses this year include ‘Spring foraging’ and ‘Autumn foraging’ with Lucas Harley-Edwards on 27 April and 28 September respectively, ‘Words from the Meadow: Creative writing’ and ‘Writing the Dark: Darkness as Inspiration’ with Jacqueline Yallop on May 18 and November 23 respectively and ‘Cistercians in Wales’ with Profession Jane Burton on June 9 and 10.