The Strata Florida Trust begins its programme of courses for 2024 on Friday and Saturday, 9-10 February, with an introduction to night photography with Dafydd Wyn Morgan.
The trust is restoring Mynachlog Fawr farmhouse and farm buildings which are located next door to Strata Florida, a famous 12th century Cistercian abbey near the village of Pontrhydfendigaid, between Devil’s Bridge and Tregaron, in the Cambrian Mountains.
Whilst celebrating Strata Florida’s unique landscape and history, the trust aims to bring new economic, social and cultural life to the area.
The trust’s courses programme for 2024 is packed with a range interesting topics and new skills to learn. “Whether you’re looking to try something completely new, or advance a skill, come along and join us,” said Carys Aldous-Hughes, trust director.
“We are proud to be working with many local Ceredigion-based artists and experts, including Marian Haf, Dafydd Wyn Morgan, Nathan Goss and Professor Dafydd Johnston, who will be sharing their knowledge and enthusiasm with visitors.
“We are really excited to be running so many new courses in 2024 and looking forward to welcoming more people to Strata Florida.”
Mr Morgan will be repeating his introduction to night photography on 8 and 9 March and 1 and 2 November, whilst also focusing on ‘Photographing the Milky Way on 6 and 7 September.
‘Maintaining Historic Buildings’ is the topic for Mr Goss on 7 March, while Marian returns to run another of her ‘Printing with Packaging’ workshops on 18 April and 16 October.
Brand new courses this year include ‘Spring foraging’ and ‘Autumn foraging’ with Lucas Harley-Edwards on 27 April and 28 September respectively, ‘Words from the Meadow: Creative writing’ and ‘Writing the Dark: Darkness as Inspiration’ with Jacqueline Yallop on May 18 and November 23 respectively and ‘Cistercians in Wales’ with Profession Jane Burton on June 9 and 10.
An archaeology field school ranges from one day to one to four weeks, both residential and non-residential, from June 17 to July 14.
Professor Johnston will turn the spotlight on ‘Barddoniaeth Ystrad Fflur’, which will be delivered in Welsh, on October 28.