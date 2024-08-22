Ysgol Penweddig Year 10 and Year 11 pupils are celebrating their GCSE achievements today which are the culmination of the hard work of learners and staff.
Praising their efforts, Acting Headteacher of the Aberystwyth secondary school, Rhian Morgan said: "We are very proud of the achievements, efforts and resilience of our learners.
Pupils collecting their GCSE results at Ysgol Penweddig (Ysgol Penweddig)
"Thank you to the teachers and to all school staff for their hard work and continued support for our pupils.
"We also extend our thanks to parents and guardians for their willingness to work with the school to support our young people.
All smiles at Ysgol Penweddig on Thursday morning (Ysgol Penweddig)
"We wish Year 11 pupils every success as they start a new chapter in their education or in the world of work. Llongyfarchiadau i bawb’.
Pupils arriving at the Aberystwyth Welsh-medium secondary school to receive their results (Ysgol Penweddig)