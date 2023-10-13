Dr Vernon said; “The support of the Joy Welch fund allowed me to conduct archive research in London for the first time, which really helped develop my skills as a researcher and writer. As a result of this work, I was selected to give a lecture at Hay Festival in 2022 which has been one of the high points of my career so far. This was my first grant success and was influential in encouraging me to submit further funding applications. As such, in 2023 I was awarded a University Research Fund award, and I will now be applying for external funding with the Leverhulme Trust and British Academy.”