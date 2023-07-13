Dr Pauline Cutting OBE, a veteran war-zone surgeon who has lived in north Wales for the last 40 years; Professor Iwan Davies, vice-chancellor of Bangor University from 2019 to 2022 who steered the university through the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic; Gwyn Evans, a former conductor of Beaumaris Brass Band; Caradog ‘Crag’ Jones, the first Welshman to reach the summit of Everest in May 1995, aged 33; and Dr Dafydd Owen, who led the multidisciplinary preclinical team that discovered PAXLOVID, the first FDA-approved oral treatment for Covid-19, have also been selected for honorary degrees.